Hunter Biden Still Refuses to Divulge Finances in Child-Support Case

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden, son of the former Vice President Joe Biden, is still refusing to hand over his financial records to the Arkansas court overseeing his child-support case.

As a result, Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ordered Biden to appear in court next Wednesday or be held in contempt of court, according to CNN.

Lunden Alexis Roberts filed a lawsuit against Biden in May seeking child support for the baby he fathered. A DNA test proved that Biden was, in fact, the father, but he tried to dodge child support payments anyways. Now, he is trying to hide his financial situation from the court, refusing to hand over his personal tax returns or the list of companies he has had an ownership interest in the past five years.

Meanwhile, Biden and his new wife, Melissa Cohen, are renting a $3.8 million designer home in Hollywood for $12,000 a month, according to the Washington Examiner. He was also spotted in Los Angeles driving a new, white Porsche Panamera, according to the New York Post.

Roberts’s attorneys asked Meyer to find Biden in contempt of court, calling his actions “willful and contemptuous.”

“The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” the motion reads.

Biden has “provided no support for this child for over a year,” according to Roberts, who is also asking the court for full custody.

An independent private investigator has also accused Biden of multiple criminal conspiracies, including tax evasion and identity theft.

The Arkansas court did not allow these findings to be included in Roberts’s lawsuit, but congressional Republicans have suggested subpoenaing Biden to testify during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in order to learn more about Biden’s corrupt business dealings in Ukraine and China.

In an interview with ABC last October—during which the recovering drug and sex addict acknowledged using poor judgment in his five years as a board member and “consultant” for the Burisma energy company—Biden continued to maintain that he was protected from disclosing his finances due to his status as a private citizen.

“One thing that I don’t have to do is sit here and open my kimono as it relates to how much money I make or make or did or didn’t,” he said. “But it’s all been reported.”