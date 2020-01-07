INVESTIGATOR: Hunter Biden Used Deceased Brother’s AG Badge to Hide Rehab Visit

Suspicious items included the phone of an associate named Puma St. Angel, as well as his brother’s Delaware attorney general’s badge…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden, son of presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden, allegedly stole his deceased brother’s identity to hide his location, according to a private investigator.

The investigator, Dominic Casey, gave his report to an Arkansas court hearing a paternity lawsuit made against Biden by Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former stripper.

Roberts, who says Hunter Biden privately acknowledged fathering her child, has accused him of “multiple criminal probes involving fraud, money laundering, and a counterfeiting scheme.”

In the investigator’s filing, he said that evidence obtained by police indicated Biden had used false identification to hide the fact that he had checked into an Arizona rehabilitation facility. The fraudulent documents were found inside Biden’s Hertz rental car on Oct. 28, 2018.

“A bag containing the suspicious items, a cellular telephone (Apple) belonging to Shauna Stanglr, who is also known as Puma St. Angel, and a Delaware attorney general badge belonging to Hunter Biden’s deceased brother Joseph R. Beau Biden III were provided to the police officer,” the filing states.

A web search revealed that St. Angel presently runs a lifestyle center in Sedona, Ariz., that provides “colonic hydrotherapy.”

Roberts is demanding sole custody of their child in court, claiming Biden wouldn’t even be able to “identify the child out of a photo lineup,” according to court papers filed in Independence County.

Biden’s lawyers have dismissed the private investigator’s finding as “a scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some quick media attention.”

However, some of the details provided already were public knowledge, having emerged in a New Yorker profile published last July.

Biden has a history of well-documented issues, including problems with drugs, such as cocaine-laced cigarettes and crack, alcohol binges, and most recently, tax evasion.

According to the Daily Caller, Biden had $112,805 in unpaid taxes for the year 2015, resulting in a lien from the IRS. He also used his father’s political connections to secure millions of dollars in “consulting” fees and shady business dealings with foreign countries, such as Ukraine and China.