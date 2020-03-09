Hunter Biden Refuses to Turn Over Financial Documents Ahead of Deposition

‘[T]he defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden failed to hand over documents detailing his financial situation to the Arkansas court hearing his child support deposition, and now the mother of his child is asking the court to hold him in contempt.

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer ordered Biden to appear before her court for the deposition case this week and to turn over the necessary financial documents before his appearance. But he failed to do so, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

“[T]he defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” reads a motion filed by Alexis Lunden Roberts, the woman with whom Biden fathered a child.

“This Court should take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law,” said the motion.

Hunter Biden was asked to supply Roberts with a copy of his 2017 and 2018 personal tax returns along with several other documents that include:

a list of “all financial institutions used by him or a business he owns or controls”

“a list of all companies he currently owns or in which he has an ownership interest and the state in which those companies are incorporated”

“a list of all sources of income for the past five years”

“a list of all employers for the past five years”

“a copy of deeds to properties that he owns or in which he has an ownership interest”

Circuit Judge Don McSpadden, who was initially assigned the case, made it clear to Biden’s lawyers that a he would need “to provide at least the last three years of tax returns.” The original deadline for these documents was Dec. 19.

Biden’s lawyers attempted to delay this requirement, arguing that Biden has no monthly income and should therefore not be held responsible. Meyer, however, reaffirmed McSpadden’s order and said Biden must appear before court.

“Unless his hair is on fire, he needs to be in Arkansas and he needs to be in a deposition,” she told Biden’s lawyers.

“It’s not good enough for him to just say, ‘I’m not available.’ That’s not good enough. I need to know why he’s not available or where he is or what could possibly be more important than what’s going on in this case,” she continued. “And again, the only information I have is that your client’s not employed right now, so it’s not a work excuse. So what is it?”

Biden is scheduled to appear before the court on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Gazette.