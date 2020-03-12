Hunter Biden Reaches Child Support Settlement w/ Former Stripper

‘No health threat specific to the defendant has been identified…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden has reportedly reached a settlement with Alexis Lunden Roberts, the former stripper whose child he fathered, after refusing to appear before an Arkansas court for his child support deposition.

Biden and Roberts reached a “global, final settlement,” according to court papers. The details of the settlement have not been made public, according to Page Six.

Biden’s lawyers tried to delay the case, citing concerns about the coronavirus and his wife’s pregnancy.

“Defendant requests continuance of the hearing as he is unavailable to attend due to his wife’s due date in 2 and a half weeks or less and risks involved with travel,” Biden’s lawyers wrote in a court filing.

“Setting aside personal endangerment, Defendant reasonably believes that such travel unnecessarily exposes his wife and unborn child to this virus. California, in particular, has been the site of numerous reported cases of exposure.”

Circuit Judge Holly Meyer, however, rejected Biden’s repeated requests and ordered Biden to appear before her court.

“[Biden] can come by plane, train, or automobile but life and work will and should continue in our communities and courts,” Meyer wrote in a ruling late Tuesday. “No health threat specific to the defendant has been identified.”

In regards to Biden’s wife’s pregnancy, Meyer ruled that “this fact was well known to all” when the hearing date was set, and that Biden’s wife doesn’t need to appear at the deposition anyway.

Biden had also failed to hand over the necessary financial documents ahead of the deposition, but it appears his lawyers did so this week in order to reach a settlement with Roberts.

“The parties have reached a compromised settlement to resolve all remaining issues and will be submitting a final order to the Court for approval,” Biden’s lawyer, Brett Langdon, said in a statement.

If Meyer approves the settlement, Biden will not need to appear before court, which would help him and his father, Joe Biden, who is running for president, avoid media scrutiny.