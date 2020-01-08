Ark. Court Rules Hunter Biden Fathered Stripper’s Child

Vice president’s son given visitation rights…must pay child support…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden is the “biological and legal” father of a child he fathered with Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former stripper, according to an Arkansas judge overhearing Roberts’s paternity lawsuit against Biden.

Biden, son of presidential candidate Joe Biden, had tried to deny he had fathered the child, but a DNA test proved “with near scientific certainty” that Biden is indeed the father, said Circuit Judge Holly Meyer.

As a result, Biden will be required to pay child support to Roberts, and he “shall have visitation with child as agreed between the parties,” Meyer ruled.

Roberts had originally asked for full custody of their child, claiming Biden wouldn’t even be able to “identify the child out of a photo lineup.”

There will be another hearing at the end of the month to address “temporary child support for the minor child and other matters,” Meyer said.

Roberts has accused Biden of trying to hide his financial dealings to get out of paying child support, and the Arkansas court ruled that Biden and his lawyers must hand over all his financial records, which are currently “past due.”

Meyer also dismissed the independent charges made against Biden by a private investigator, who found that Biden had stolen his deceased brother’s identity to hide his location and evaded federal taxes, along with a host of other criminal conspiracies.

When asked in November whether he had a comment on the case, Joe Biden told Fox News: “No, that’s a private matter and I have no comment. Only you would ask that,” Biden said to the reporter. “You’re a good man. Classy.”