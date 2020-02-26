Hunter Biden Seeks to Delay Child Support Deposition Until After Primaries

‘The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden asked the Arkansas judge overseeing his child support case to delay the deposition until April 1 — after some important primary elections involving his father Joe have taken place, according to a court motion obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

Biden’s attorney, Brent Langdon, argued in the court hearing that the original date for the deposition hearing — which is scheduled for next week — is “unduly burdensome and oppressive.”

Lawyers for Lunden Alexis Roberts, the mother of Biden’s 18-month-old baby, gave Biden two options for the deposition hearing: it could take place on March 3 — which is Super Tuesday — or on March 5.

“Let me know what day works best for your client. If your client hasn’t picked a day by tomorrow at 5 p.m., I will pick the day,” Roberts’s lawyer, Jennifer Lancaster, wrote to Langdon in a Feb. 17 email.

“My client can be available April 1, 2020,” Langdon replied. “My client cannot be available prior to that date.”

Biden’s request to delay the deposition hearing could be an attempt to shield Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden from scrutiny while he campaigns in key primary states.

But this isn’t the first time Hunter Biden has tried to avoid taking responsibility for the child he fathered.

He publicly denied that the child was his until a DNA test confirmed that it is.

And he claimed in another court filing last November that he should not have to pay child support because he has “no monthly income,” even though he has been renting a $12,000-per-month home in Hollywood Hills with his wife, Melissa Cohen.

“One thing that I don’t have to do is sit here and open my kimono as it relates to how much money I make or make or did or didn’t,” Hunter Biden told ABC News. “But it’s all been reported.”

Because of Hunter Biden’s unwillingness to comply with the court’s demands, Roberts’s lawyers have asked the judge to hold him in contempt of court.

“The defendant continues to act as though he has no respect for this Court, its orders, the legal process in this state, or the needs of his child for support,” Roberts’s lawyers said.