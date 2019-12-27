‘Deadbeat’ Hunter Biden Accused of More Criminal Conspiracies

‘It is clear that the defendant does not believe this Court’s orders apply to him and that he can do as he pleases…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The Arkansas woman with whom Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, fathered a child has labeled him a deadbeat father in a child support case.

The woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts, has accused him of “multiple criminal probes involving fraud, money laundering, and a counterfeiting scheme.”

Roberts demanded sole custody of their child in court, claiming Biden wouldn’t even be able to “identify the child out of a photo lineup,” according to court papers filed in Independence County obtained by the Daily Mail.

Roberts also hired a private investigator to look into Biden, who had tried to squash Roberts’s child-support case before taking a DNA test that proved the child was his.

D&A Investigations has been looking into Biden’s dealings since 2016, according to the Daily Mail, and claimed that Biden is the subject of multiple criminal investigations, some of which have to do with his business dealings in Ukraine and China.

Biden’s lawyers dismissed D&A Investigation’s allegations and said that the firm’s involvement is “a scheme by a non-party simply to make scandalous allegations in the pending suit to gain some quick media attention.”

The judge agreed to toss out the firm’s findings and declared its claims invalid in the child-support case.

Roberts has demanded to know how much Biden made in Ukraine and China, according to the New York Post, in order to obtain an accurate read of his financial position.

Biden has asked for more time to “consult with his accountants” to figure out his finances, according to the Post.

Judge Don McSpadden, who is presiding over the case, clarified that he does not want this case dragged out, but issued a stern rebuke to Biden, who did not provide the court with his tax returns on time.

“It is clear that the defendant (Biden) does not believe this Court’s orders apply to him and that he can do as he pleases,” Roberts’s lawyer, Clint Lancaster, wrote in a motion asking the court to hold Biden in contempt.

“This Court should take some action that will make the defendant follow court orders and a believer in the rule of law … This is but another example of the defendant’s unnecessary actions to frustrate prompt adjudication of this matter and increase [Roberts’s] litigation costs.”