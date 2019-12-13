Hunter Biden May Have to Reveal His Burisma Earnings in Child Support Case

‘She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hunter Biden might have to disclose his financial dealings with Ukrainian and Chinese business as part of a child support lawsuit, according to the New York Post.

A DNA test confirmed last month that Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President Joe Biden, fathered a child with an Arkansas woman, Lunden Alexis Roberts.

She took him to court over his refusal to provide financial support, and the process could require him to reveal how much he made working for Burisma, a Ukrainian oil company.

Hunter Biden reportedly earned as much as $50,000 per month while on the board of Burisma, and made more in various Chinese business dealings, too.

He has asked for more time to “consult with his accountants” to figure out his finances, according to the Post.

Roberts’s attorneys clarified that she is not trying to make a “spectacle” of Hunter Biden’s business dealings; She’s simply trying to receive what she’s due.

“She does not want this to affect Joe Biden’s campaign,” attorney Clint Lancaster said. “She just wants this baby to get financial support from the baby’s father. We have been in contact with Hunter Biden’s attorney. We have attempted to work with Hunter and his attorney to settle this issue but that has not been successful. We are attempting to serve Mr. Biden.”

A judge criticized Hunter Biden for not being transparent with his finances and requested an affidavit of financial means for both Biden and Roberts.

“I do not want this drug out nor do I want to have to drag out the monies these individuals may have received in any form or fashion,” Judge Don McSpadden wrote in a letter to both parties earlier this month. “It concerns me that the only information supplied to the court so far concerning employment of either party has been unemployment or under employment.”