Human Rights Campaign to Host CNN Town Hall on LGBTQ ‘Issues’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) After CNN’s climate crisis town hall that attracted few viewers and highlighted the radical views of the Democratic presidential candidates, the network has agreed to host a town hall on LGBTQ “issues.”

The Human Rights Campaign will host an LGBTQ-focused town hall, called “Power of Our Pride,” on CNN on Thursday, Oct. 10, the night before the 31st annual “National Coming Out Day,” its website reported.

HRC has been known to use intimidation and harassment to pressure businesses and individuals to adopt its radical policies.

“Today, at a time when our most basic civil rights and democratic values are under attack, our work has never been more urgent,” HRC President Alphonso David said. “We are eager to hear from this field of Democratic presidential candidates about how they plan to win full federal equality, defend the fundamental equality of LGBTQ people, and protect the most vulnerable among us—both here in the United States and around the globe—from stigma, institutional inequality, discrimination and violence.”

So far six Democratic candidates have agreed to attend the town hall, which will be held at The Novo in Los Angeles, California. They are: former Vice President Joe Biden, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Housing Secretary Julián Castro, California Sen. Kamala Harris, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, according to The Hill.

Candidates qualify for the debate if they earn 2 percent support in at least four DNC-approved election polls and receive donations from at least 130,000 unique individual donors.

“Today, in 30 states, LGBTQ people remain at risk of being fired, evicted or denied services because of who we are.” David said “Thirty-five states have yet to ban the dangerous and debunked practice of ‘conversion therapy,’ which is harming our young people.

David also attempted to link an uptick in “hate crimes” being reported to a recent spate of unsolved homicides of transgender prostitutes.

“Hate crimes are rising, and more than 100 transgender people—most of whom are transgender women of color—have been killed in the United States in the last five years,” he said.

It is unclear that the two are connected.

HRC claimed that the town hall will be important for Democrats hoping to win in the primary and general election since there are 10 million “LGBTQ voters” in the United States.