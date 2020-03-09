Former DNC Chair Howard Dean Suggests Elise Stefanik Deserves to Be Called a ‘Fascist Pig’

‘There is no excuse for the note writer or for you…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Vermont Gov. Howard Dean suggested Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., deserved a note calling her a “fascist pig.”

I don’t condone this, but “as ye sow, so shall ye reap”. There is no excuse for the note writer or for you. You are a shame to your district and to a democratic United States. https://t.co/k1rQL6rgnA — Howard Dean (@GovHowardDean) March 8, 2020

Stefanik said on Twitter that someone left a “vile” note on her car while she and her husband were grocery shopping.

Dean, who is also the former chairman of the Democratic National Committee, insisted that “As ye sow, so shall ye reap.”

Stefanik has been the subject of liberal criticism ever since she emerged as one of President Trump’s defenders in the House’s impeachment inquiries.

Last month, she was falsely accused of cheering for “those who threaten” journalists by a New York columnist.

And earlier this year, ABC’s Matthew Dowd singled Stefanik out and described her as “a perfect example of why just electing someone because they are a woman or a millennial doesn’t necessarily get you the leaders we need.”

The Trump campaign, however, rewarded Stefanik’s loyalty by naming her an honorary New York State chair for Trump’s 2020 team.

“I’m honored to have been chosen as a New York State chair for the Trump campaign in 2020,” she said in January. “President Trump’s agenda of creating jobs, strengthening our military, securing our borders, negotiating better trade deals and lowering crime rates has historic support in the 21st Congressional District and across Upstate New York.

“I’m looking forward to working with his campaign to deliver another decisive victory in my district. President Trump’s record of results will win handily over far-left radical resistance in November.”