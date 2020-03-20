Houston-Area County Ordered to Release Records on Foreign Voting

‘Election officials must be transparent and follow federal disclosure laws if we are ever to understand the extent of the problem…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Harris County, Texas, which encompasses Houston, agreed to disclose information regarding foreigners voting in elections following a settled lawsuit with the Public Interest Legal Foundation.

“Our election systems must be transparent,” said J. Christian Adams, PILF president and general counsel, in a press release.

“Foreigners are registering and voting in the United States,” he continued. “Election officials must be transparent and follow federal disclosure laws if we are ever to understand the extent of the problem. This settlement is the best possible outcome for clean elections in Texas.”

The settlement will require the Harris County tax assessor–collector and voter registrar to release records on non-citizens who were removed from voter rolls, cases in which the county sent “notices of examination” to test for citizenship, and instances in which applicants refused to provide citizenship data or outright admitted that they were not citizens.

“The Foundation will now be able to catalog and share with key leaders the systemic problems that allow foreigners onto the voter rolls,” Adams said. “Research like this bolsters the interests of all coming into contact with the Motor Voter system—no matter where they were born.”

As early as 2015, the foundation filed a brief with the Supreme Court to uncover records on non-citizen voters in Texas elections.

Then, in 2018, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked a Texas federal district court judge to order Harris County to release relevant data about foreigners voting in elections.

Harris County pushed back against the foundation’s state and federal lawsuits for years, refusing to release any data.

As the government stonewalled, Democrats blatantly disregarded election laws by sending voter applications to non-citizens in Texas with the questions “Are you a United States Citizen?” and “Will you be 18 years of age on or before Election Day?” already checked “yes.”

The Texas secretary of state confirmed the suspicions of the Public Interest Legal Foundation in January 2019 with a report that as many as 95,000 foreigners were registered to vote in Texas and that 58,000 may have voted in the 2018 elections.