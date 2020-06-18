Video of Houston Assault Stirs New Fears of Obama-Era ‘Knock-Out Game’

Man brutally mobbed after argument with teenagers who cut in line at a convenience store…

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) When the Black Lives Matter movement’s first wave crested during the latter years of the Obama presidency, many of the same familiar elements were present.

One of the most outrageous and alarming elements was the so-called knock-out game, in which a mob—typically African–American teenage boys—would film an unprovoked attack in which they sucker-punched a defenseless victim at random.

If a surveillance video first reported on by KTRK Houston is any indication, those attacks may be coming back.

The video shows a man leaving a convenience store in Spring, Texas, carrying several bags of groceries, who is initially approached by four black males.

Within seconds, they surround him and back him up against a car, where he falls to the pavement. They continue to punch and slap him as several bystanders look on. Some then appear to join in the assault, including a man exiting the store who kicks the victim in the head.

According to KTRK, the victim said the assailant who kicked him in the face also said, ‘Black lives matter” followed by an expletive.

Thomas M Gilliland, a senior deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, told Liberty Headlines the following in an email:

On Sunday, June 14, 2020, a 24-year-old male was in the line purchasing items at the Exxon Gas mart at 7134 Oakwood Glen, Spring, Texas. He male told deputies a group of 5 to 6 male juveniles attempted to cut in line ahead of him. A verbal argument ensued with juveniles. They then exited and walked towards a black colored vehicle. The complainant also exited and walked towards his vehicle. The juveniles then confronted him and began to strike and kick him. They then fled in an unknown direction in a the sedan. The male suffered a swollen lip and a small laceration over his eye. He refused EMS treatment.

Gilliland asked that anyone with additional information contact HCSO Assault Investigators at 713-274-9100.

Although the police report indicates that the attack was not entirely unprovoked, the brazenness and violence with which it was conducted is telling of the escalating tensions in race relations, ostensibly spurred by the police killing of George Floyd.

Other shocking videos surfacing this week have shown the conflicts involving left-wing activist groups clashing with right-wing counter-protesters and even with reporters.

Some of the past knock-out game attacks—which first drew national attention around 2013 and continued into 2014—targeted particularly vulnerable victims, such as the elderly.

With law-enforcement in many major cities and other predominantly blue areas hamstrung over accusations of police brutality, the recent race-riots evoked the same feeling of lawlessness and chaos as those that occurred in the aftermath of Michael Brown’s 2014 shooting and other precipitating events.

The climate of racial division previously culminated in the deadly tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia, where right-wing groups, including some from white-supremacist organizations, were confronted by Antifa demonstrators wielding improvised projectiles and flame-throwers.

In the melee, left-wing activist Heather Heyer lost her life after 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. drove his car into a crowd that was blocking the road at the city’s popular pedestrian mall.