Hilarious WiFi Password at GOP Retreat Takes Aim at THESE Dems

‘Every single policy proposal that we have adopted and presented to the American public has been overwhelmingly popular…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) At their summer retreat in Baltimore, Congressional Republicans sent a message to their Democratic colleagues through the wifi password at the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront Hotel—”Socialism_Is_Very_Very_Bad.”

Rachel Bade, a Congress reporter for the Washington Post, tweeted a photo of the internet log on instructions.

Literally LOLed at the hotel internet password for the GOP retreat-> pic.twitter.com/5AACL9l6u1 — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 12, 2019

Socialism has become a hot topic in American politics since leading Democrats, including the four freshman congresswomen in “The Squad” and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., have openly embraced it.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio–Cortez, D-NY, a prominent “Squad” member, said socialist policies are popular.

“Every single policy proposal that we have adopted and presented to the American public has been overwhelmingly popular,” Ocasio–Cortez claimed. “Even some with a majority of Republican voters supporting what we’re talking about.”

The Congressional Institute, a non-profit think tank, is sponsoring the Republican retreat, which runs Thursday through Friday.

“Since 1987, the Congressional Institute has been proud to sponsor the annual planning session for House Republicans so that lawmakers may convene outside of Washington, D.C., to discuss their legislative strategy and explore new and innovative ideas,” said Mark Strand, president of the Congressional Institute, Newsweek reported.

“Some of the issues lawmakers will discuss are the issues that are foremost in Americans’ minds, such as health care, growing the economy and national security,” he added.

President Donald Trump spoke at the event on Thursday night.

This was Trump’s first visit to Baltimore since criticizing Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., for bullying, shouting, and screaming at Border Patrol agents while his own district in Baltimore is “far worse and more dangerous.”

Trump added that Baltimore is “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” in which “no human being would want to live.”