House Ethics Committee Probes Tlaib’s Personal Use of Campaign Funds

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The House Ethics Committee has expanded its probe into alleged campaign finance violations committed by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

The panel discovered a series of emails between Tlaib and her 2018 congressional campaign, in which Tlaib said she was financially “sinking” and begged her campaign for money, according to Fox News.

“So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money, but Ryan (Anderson, now her chief of staff) said that the committee could actually pay me. I was thinking a one time payment of $5k,” Tlaib said in an April 2018 email.

In another email, Tlaib wrote: “I am just not going to make it through the campaign without a stipend. With the loss of a second income to lean back on, I am requesting $2,000 per two weeks but not exceeding $12,000. The cost of living stipend is going towards much needed expenses due to campaigning that includes car maintenance, child care and other necessities. Please let me know if I can proceed.”

She then asked Anderson if she could take money from her campaign to “get out of debt.”

Anderson noted the arrangement could raise “concern” among the media.

“I think we definitely afford to do so,” Anderson responded. “But we need to really clearly define your time and space.”

In the end, Tlaib’s congressional campaign gave her thousands of dollars to pay for personal expenses, according to the Office of Congressional Ethics.

“The Board recommends that the Committee further review the above allegation concerning Rep. Tlaib because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use or Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes,” the OCE said in its recommendation to expand the investigation into Tlaib’s financial dealings.