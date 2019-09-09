NYTimes: Nadler, House Dems to Officially Launch Trump Impeachment Effort

‘If they really want to do this, they have to bring impeachment to the floor…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) The House Judiciary Committee is planning to launch an official impeachment investigation, according to documents obtained by The New York Times.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-NY, will take its first formal vote to set new rules and offer additional “due process” to the Trump administration as its interviews continue.

The resolution will set the guidelines of the investigation and create new procedures that will allow Nadler to use the Judiciary Committee and its subcommittees to speed up interviews with minor Trump administration officials.

The resolution also permits Nadler to keep information obtained from witnesses private. And, Trump will be given a more direct role in the process. His administration will be allowed to regularly offer input and request that certain information be kept private, the resolution says.

House Republicans have accused Nadler of attempting to circumvent House rules, which requires the House to hold an open vote on launching an official impeachment inquiry before investigations can take place.

“If they really want to do this, they have to bring impeachment to the floor,” Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News. “This is simply a show. It is a travesty. And, frankly, they should be ashamed.”

However, establishment Democrats, led by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., have blocked any attempt to hold a full House vote on impeachment.

Nadler’s investigation has been largely about Robert Mueller’s report into alleged Russian collusion, which proved Trump had not colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election. But after Mueller’s testimony before Congress, House Democrats are convinced there’s more to the story.

“Judiciary Democrats are trying to pull a fast one on Americans,” Collins said. “They know they don’t have the votes for the whole House to impeach, so they’re trying to adopt committee rules to govern an ‘impeachment investigation’ the House hasn’t even authorized.”