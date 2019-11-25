House Dems Consider Ethics Probe Into Devin Nunes

‘I understand a lot of this is about Joe Biden but the bigger thing is about what President Trump and the Russians and all these people have been doing…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) House Democrats have already chosen their next Republican target: Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.

One of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani’s business associates, Lev Parnas, alleged last week that Nunes met with former Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Viktor Shokin last December to gather dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Nunes had told Shokin of the urgent need to launch investigations into Burisma, Joe and Hunter Biden, and any purported Ukrainian interference in the 2016 election,” Parnas’s lawyer, Joseph Bondy, told CNN.

As a result, House Democrats will likely launch a full-scale ethics investigation into Nunes, according to House Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith, D-Wash.

“I understand a lot of this is about Joe Biden but the bigger thing is about what President Trump and the Russians and all these people have been doing … it’s a systematic problem that is a threat to the country because of what Russia is doing to democracy,” Smith told MSNBC.

Parnas has already agreed to testify before Congress if Democrats decide to investigate Nunes, according to Politico.

Nunes slammed Parnas’s allegations as “demonstrably false,” and said Parnas’s “scandalous stories” are “the perfect example of defamation and reckless disregard for the truth.”

Nunes vowed to take legal action against CNN and the Daily Beast, two of the first publications to publish Parnas’s allegations. Both news outlets “will find themselves in court soon after Thanksgiving,” Nunes said.

Giuliani defended Nunes and said that even if Nunes had met with Shokin, “there would have been nothing wrong with it.” But that meeting never happened, Giuliani said.

“I would have heard of it if he would have,” Giuliani told Fox News, adding that he “feels sorry” for Parnas, who was indicted on unrelated federal charges last month.

“I don’t know what he’s doing to himself,” Giuliani said of his disgraced associate.

Bondy suggested that Parnas’s allegation against Nunes is, in part, an attempt to work with Congress to clear his name.