House Dems to Continue Impeachment Probe Regardless of Senate Vote

Ask the court to allow for the ‘disclosure of grand-jury materials to the House’…

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have set themselves up to continue the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump regardless of the outcome of the Senate trial.

The Committee filed a complaint with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals this week and urged the court to reject the Justice Department’s “efforts to insulate the president from Congress’s impeachment power.”

The complaint asks the court to allow for the “disclosure of grand-jury materials to the House” so that the Democratic committees can continue their investigations into President Trump’s alleged obstruction of justice during former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“The committee has continued and will continue [its impeachment] investigations consistent with its own prior statements respecting their importance and purposes,” House General Counsel Douglas Letter wrote.

Democrats filed two articles of impeachment against Trump this month, accusing him of obstructing justice and abusing his power.

House Democrats have long claimed that Trump obstructed justice during Mueller’s investigation, and they believe that confidential grand jury material from the investigation could prove this allegation.

The fact that they asked the court to disclose this material suggests the House will continue its impeachment probe even after the Senate trial concludes, according to Politico.

The district court previously ruled that Mueller must hand over these materials to Congress, but the Justice Department appealed the decision.

Judge Beryl Howell, chief of the U.S. District Court in Washington, ruled that because the House is legally engaged in a judicial process, Mueller is constitutionally required to hand over confidential documents.

“In carrying out the weighty constitutional duty of determining whether impeachment of the president is warranted, Congress need not redo the nearly two years of effort spent on the special counsel’s investigation, nor risk being misled by witnesses who may have provided information to the grand jury and the special counsel that varies from what they tell” the House, Howell wrote.