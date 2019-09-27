Former ICE Director Calls Out House Dems for Hypocrisy on Border Oversight

‘You need to look in the mirror…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former ICE Director Thomas Homan blasted congressional Democrats for ignoring former President Barack Obama’s hardline immigration policies.

During a hearing held by the House Judiciary’s Immigration and Citizenship Subcommittee, Homan reminded Democrats that President Donald Trump isn’t the only one who asked Congress for additional funds, supported decorations and separated families at the border.

“I’d like to remind you, under the Obama administration we did that most of the years he was president,” Homan said. “We moved money around at DHS—it’s called re-programming. We did that under the Obama administration. I don’t remember any hearings on that.”

The conditions of migrant detention centers are the same as they were under the Obama administration, he pointed out. In fact, the “cages” Democrats accuse ICE of keeping children in were built under the Obama administration.

“Congress was quick to give us all the money we needed to build the tent facilities,” he said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., tried to interrupt him and add that she had in fact opposed Obama’s policies.

“Well, be honest to the American people!” Homan responded “You can’t point out faults in the Trump administration when it happened under the Obama administration!”

Jayapal began pounding her gavel, but Homan continued: “That’s dishonesty. It’s pathetic and it’s sad!”

He then turned the blame back on the House Democrats who have continually resisted legislation to close loopholes in asylum laws while fighting many of the other efforts to enforce border security.

“Look, you want to know why there’s 50,000 people in detention?” Homan asked. ” You want to know why we have one million illegal entries into the United States? You want to know why we have these issues? Because you have failed to secure the border.”

He specified that there were three loopholes that the Democrats had refused to work with Trump to address over the past two years.

“You need to look in the mirror,” Homan said. “You have failed the American people by not securing the border and closing loopholes.”