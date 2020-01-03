Hollywood Liberals Apologize to Murderous Iranian Regime

‘Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize…’

Editor’s note: Article contains profanity.

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hollywood activists Rose McGowan and John Cusack attacked President Donald Trump for ordering the airstrike that killed Iran’s second in command, Qassem Soleimani, a dangerous terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

Cusack, best known for his work in 1980s films like “Say Anything” and quirky indie fare like “Being John Malkovich,” claimed Trump is going “full fascist 101 mode” and that he won’t stop until he “starts a war.”

Trump in full fascist 101 mode-,steal and lie – untill there’s nothing left and start a war –

He’s so idiotic he doesn’t know he just attacked Iran

And that’s not like anywhere else — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 3, 2020

Actress Rose McGowan, best known for her work as a #MeToo victim, went even farther and apologized to Iran for Trump’s “disrespect.”

Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize. We want peace with your nation. We are being held hostage by a terrorist regime. We do not know how to escape. Please do not kill us. #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/YE54CqGCdr — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

Thanks a lot, dickhead @realDonaldTrump — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

After facing heavy backlash online, McGowan doubled down and claimed that while Soleimani was “an evil evil man who did evil evil things,” the U.S. is “morally corrupt and acts illegally.”

Of course #Soleimani was an evil evil man who did evil evil things. But that at this moment is not the fucking point. The United States is morally corrupt and acts illegally. It is only logical to appeal to Iran’s pride by apologizing. I’m taking one for the team. #TeamStayAlive — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) January 3, 2020

She then admitted that she had “freaked out because we may have an impending war,” but defended her “right” to “freak out on those in power.”