Hollywood Liberals Apologize to Murderous Iranian Regime

‘Dear #Iran, The USA has disrespected your country, your flag, your people. 52% of us humbly apologize…’

Editor’s note: Article contains profanity.

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hollywood activists Rose McGowan and John Cusack attacked President Donald Trump for ordering the airstrike that killed Iran’s second in command, Qassem Soleimani, a dangerous terrorist responsible for the deaths of hundreds of U.S. soldiers in the Middle East.

Cusack, best known for his work in 1980s films like “Say Anything” and quirky indie fare like “Being John Malkovich,” claimed Trump is going “full fascist 101 mode” and that he won’t stop until he “starts a war.”

Actress Rose McGowan, best known for her work as a #MeToo victim, went even farther and apologized to Iran for Trump’s “disrespect.”

After facing heavy backlash online, McGowan doubled down and claimed that while Soleimani was “an evil evil man who did evil evil things,” the U.S. is “morally corrupt and acts illegally.”

She then admitted that she had “freaked out because we may have an impending war,” but defended her “right” to “freak out on those in power.”

