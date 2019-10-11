Hollywood Donors Want Biden to Get Tougher on Trump

‘Biden needs to stop coasting and get out in front of this…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Progressive Democratic donors in Hollywood want Joe Biden to hit President Donald Trump harder, and some consider Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., to be a fallback option if the former vice president cannot do the job, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Apparently Biden’s rhetoric of beating up Trump is not enough.

This week, Biden adopted caustic commentary akin to that of the rest of the Democratic field, calling on the House of Representatives to impeach Trump for a July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Biden said Trump “will do anything to get re-elected, including violating the most basic forms of democracy. That’s not hyperbole. That’s a fact. No president in American history has ever dared engage in such unimaginable behavior.”

During the call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate 2016 election interference and Hunter Biden‘s crony dealings with Barisma, a Ukrainian gas company.

“This isn’t make-or-break time for the Vice President, but it is time to start hitting Trump harder,” said one top industry donor. “Calling for impeachment was one thing, but Biden needs to stop coasting and get out in front of this.”

Biden was scheduled to appear at two big-money Hollywood events yesterday. Ex-HBO chief and producer Michael Lombardo and Paramount boss Jim Gianopulos both hosted separate events at their homes.

“I think Biden is handling this the best he can right now,” said political consultant Donna Bojarsky. “You don’t want to make yourself more of a target for the incendiary and baseless attacks by Trump and his allies. It’s prudent to consider that.”

Donors believed his initial response to the Ukraine story “was inadequate,” according to another unnamed source. “But the Biden campaign seems to have heard that, and seems to have adjusted in the last 48 hours.”

Hollywood Democrats want their presidential candidate to act well, and Biden has not mastered the believable performance in regard to his and his family’s corruption in Ukraine.

“Biden’s problem is that when Hunter comes up, instead of pivoting and going on the attack, he kind of staggers,” Republican strategist Mike Murphy said.