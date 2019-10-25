Holder Makes Another Thuggish Threat: Trump Should ‘Get His A** Beaten’

‘When they go low, we kick ’em…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Once again, former Attorney General Eric Holder used thinly coded language to encourage physical violence against a political adversary, saying President Donald Trump should “get his ass beaten.”

During a forum at George Washington University, Holder responded to recent headlines that Trump had likened House Democrats’ partisan impeachment hearings to a modern-day “lynching.”

Although it is a commonly used trope, often embraced by Democrats themselves to convey mob mentality, former President Barack Obama’s race-baiting, self-described “wingman” said the current president’s use of the term was “reprehensible,” reported the GW student newspaper, the Hatchet.

“If you want to know who this guy is, you look at that,” Holder said. “That’s reflective of who this man is, and why he’s got to get his ass beaten in 2020.”

It was not immediately clear whether the statement might trigger a Secret Service investigation.

Although the ambiguous wording may suggest a political defeat as well as a physical assault, it follows a longstanding pattern of veiled threats and bullying from Holder.

He made his national debut in 2009 by refusing to prosecute Black Panther party members who had used voter-intimidation tactics during the previous year’s election.

Holder notably drew intense criticism before the 2018 midterm by revising a familiar phrase used by former First Lady Michelle Obama at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

“It is time for us, as Democrats, to be as tough as they are, to be as dedicated as they are, to be as committed as they are,” Holder said at a Georgia campaign rally last October. “Michelle always says … ‘When they go low, we go high.’ No. When they go low, we kick ’em.”

The comment drew a rebuke from Michelle Obama. Holder later responded to the backlash by telling critics to “stop the fake outrage.”

Holder also offended many in a March interview with MSNBC by asking, ‘Exactly when did you think America was great?’ while advocating for radical policy proposals that included slavery reparations and Supreme Court packing.

His threats, however, are not limited to right-wing opponents. He demanded prior to a recent primary debate that Democrats “do better” instead of criticizing the legacy of the Obama administration.

“Many candidates spent too much time in the weeds, developing ‘gotcha’ moments or straining to draw personal or policy distinctions—at once testing viewers’ patience,” he warned.

Holder, who is now overseeing the far-left’s efforts to use court-forced gerrymandering to flip red states blue, has considerable funds and resources at his disposal through the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

Obama recently folded his own former campaign arm, Organizing for Action, into the NDRC umbrella, and Alexander Soros—son of the notorious left-wing oligarch George Soros—hosted a fundraiser for it earlier this week.

Soros also was said to have been behind paid protest groups during the 2016 presidential race and in the lead-up to Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh‘s confirmation.

In both instances, activists frequently confronted ideological adversaries with invasive threats to property, privacy and personal space, physical intimidation, and even assault.

Other Democrats also have come under scrutiny for their exhortations of violence, including former Vice President Joe Biden, who said last year he would “beat the hell out of” Trump if the two were in high school.

At roughly the same time as Holder’s controversial comments, former candidate Hillary Clinton was criticized for saying Democrats “cannot be civil” with Republicans, and then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared that opponents who disagreed with Democrats must expect “collateral damage.”