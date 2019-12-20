Holder’s ‘Sue Till Blue’ Redistricting Scheme Collects Millions from Soros

‘I think you’re seeing real momentum in the electorate…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The National Democratic Redistricting Committee has prepared a well-funded effort to wrest the control of state congressional maps from Republicans.

Former President Barack Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder head the group, which has managed to collect $52 million in donations since its inception three years ago and $17 million in 2019 alone, Politico reported.

At least $2.6 million of its intake in the 2018 election cycle—nearly a fifth of what it raised—came from George Soros, according to the Center for Responsive Politics’s analysis of tax records.

As a backlash to Obama’s radical presidency, the Republican-led Tea Party Movement cleaned up state legislatures in 2010, granting conservatives the control over drawing the district maps in numerous swing states.

But since 2016, the NDRC has focused on regaining an advantage for Democrats in more than a dozen battleground states. Their efforts to “sue till blue” already have impacted the political landscape in states like Wisconsin and Virginia, which have grown increasingly blue due to the court-forced gerrymandering.

In particular, the group is currently targeting five Trump-supporting red states: Texas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Ohio. Collectively, they hold nearly a quarter of the nation’s congressional seats, and the NDRC believes that Democrats can gain a foothold in all of them.

“They are left on the map because they are hard, and we’re certainly eyes wide open about the challenge of the 2020 redistricting targets,” NDRC President Kelly Ward Burton said, according to Politico. “But I think you’re seeing real momentum in the electorate.”

The NDRC hopes to change congressional maps in two ways: winning lawsuits that force the state to redraw lines and winning elections so that Democratic officials can redraw lines in their favor.

The National Redistricting Foundation, a legal arm of the NDRC, won a lawsuit in North Carolina that forced the state to draw a new district map. Democrats expect to win two new congressional seats because of the change.

As foreign-born residents flood Texas, Democrats hope to pick up two or three seats when new maps are drawn.

Texas Democrats won 12 state house seats, leaving them only nine seats short of a majority that would give them control over the redistricting process.

Still, some doubt that the NDRC’s plan will result in widespread Democratic power over the system.

“Democrats aren’t consolidating control,” said Adam Kincaid, the executive director of the National Republican Redistricting Trust, the party’s data and legal clearinghouse.

“There’s just several more states that have either split control or commissions that didn’t have split control or commissions a decade ago,” Kincaid said. “But Republicans are still in a historically high place.”