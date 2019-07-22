HOLDER: Anti-Trump Activists ‘Kicked Their Asses’ on Census Citizenship Question

‘You’re proving that civil legal aid doesn’t just open doors to our justice system, it enhances the nation…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former Attorney General Eric Holder said that the Supreme Court’s ruling on President Donald Trump’s attempt to re-introduce a citizenship question on the census was a big win for leftists and open-border advocates.

“We kicked their asses,” Holder said, according to The Connecticut Mirror. “I meant to say we won decisively.”

Activist groups joined so-called sanctuary states like New York and California to fight Trump’s attempt to include a citizenship question, and the fight made its way up to the Supreme Court.

The court ultimately supported the right of the Trump administration to include such a question but ruled against him on a relatively minor procedural issue, determining that the reason given to Congress for its inclusion was overly “contrived.”

Trump initially said he would continue the fight back in the lower courts, but facing delays in the census printing and additional unrest among his legal team, he decided to drop the effort altogether and use other sources of data to get a thorough count of illegal immigrants.

Since 1950 has relied on estimates rather than citizen responses to determine the number of illegal immigrants.

Regardless, the census defeat means that blue states who welcome illegals while flouting federal immigration law will continue to be rewarded with additional federal funding and congressional seats.

It also poses a victory for other activist efforts to undermine Trump’s executive authority by seeking injunctions from liberal judges, despite the Supreme Court having chided them for overstepping their boundaries.

Holder agreed, saying the case showed that activism works, even at the legal level, Holder said.

“You’re proving that civil legal aid doesn’t just open doors to our justice system, it enhances the nation,” Holder said.

Oddly, even though the leftist court challenges resulted in costly legal fees both for the state governments fighting the executive action and the federal attorneys defending it, Holder claimed that it was saving money.

“It provides critical reinvestments in under-served communities by saving precious taxpayer dollars by protecting patients’ health, expanding access to public benefits, keeping families together and offering indigent citizens a pathway out of poverty,” he said, without further clarification on where the savings were to be found.

“Every single person in this country deserves equal treatment under the law,” Holder continued. “It doesn’t matter what kind of law you practice, each of us can—and each of us must—find ways to contribute to the public good.”

But the fight isn’t over just yet. Holder said Trump continues to pose a serious threat to minorities and immigrants, and leftist activists must continue to defend them.

“The social progress that we have made as a nation, long sought and long fought for, is at risk,” Holder said. “But just as this is an hour of great need, it is also a moment of significant opportunity.”

Holder, who currently oversees the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, saw his organization’s efforts to promote court-forced gerrymandering dealt a major defeat by the Supreme Court on the same day as the census ruling was announced.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.