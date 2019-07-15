REPORT: Hispanic Voter Turnout Surged in 2018

A survey said 55% of Hispanic voters supported the inclusion of a census citizenship question…

(Lionel Parrott, Liberty Headlines) Hispanic voters, who have typically posted low turnout rates in elections, defied trends in the 2018 midterms.

New data from Univision reveal that Hispanic turnout surged last November.

The data show that from 2014 to 2018, Hispanic turnout doubled in seven states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

While both Hispanic Democrats and Hispanic Republicans turned out at higher rates, the most energized were independent Hispanic voters, with their rates more than doubling.

Hispanic voters will play a crucial role in the 2020 presidential election.

Each of the states where their turnout doubled are considered potentially competitive next year.

Included in the Univision analysis was a state-by-state breakdown.

In Arizona, the raw number of Hispanic voters almost doubled in four years, from 173,000 to 345,000.

In Colorado, every party saw their Hispanic voters turn out at higher rates, but independent Hispanics saw the highest increase at 74 percent.

In Georgia, considered a must-win for Trump next year, the turnout rate among Hispanics increased by three times as much as non-Hispanics. As in Arizona, the raw number of Hispanic voters doubled, from 56,000 to 135,000. And among the youngest Hispanics, aged 18-24, there was a massive 701 percent increase in turnout.

There was a similar story in North Carolina, considered another must-win for the president. The Tar Heel State saw the number of Hispanic registered voters grow by 28 percent, while non-Hispanics declined in number. And while Republicans saw a 47 percent increase in Hispanic turnout, Democrats saw a much larger 115 percent increase.

While Trump’s re-election campaign will probably not carry the Hispanic vote, minimizing his losses with this bloc could be instrumental to his reelection.

Both parties will have to find issues that resonate with this growing group of voters—and if Democrats believe they can win their support by simply tacking left on immigration issues, they might be mistaken.

Case in point: the citizenship question on the U.S. Census. A recent poll found that 55 percent of Hispanics supported its inclusion.

And in Florida, a large and crucial swing state, Democrats fear that Republican outreach to Hispanics is working.