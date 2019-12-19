Hillsdale College Wins $4.6 Million from Mizzou in Lawsuit over Free-Market Endowment

‘They aren’t very good at teaching Austrian economics, but they are pretty good at investing…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Hillsdale College, a Christian-based school headquartered in Michigan, won $4.6 million from the University of Missouri after a legal battle in which the two institutions fought over the will of the late Sherlock Hibbs.

Hibbs, a 1926 Missouri alumni, gifted $5 million upon his death in 2002—at 98 years old—to the University of Missouri, but the money came with stipulations, Ingrid Jacques reported for The Detroit News.

He specified that the university must use the money to establish six endowed chairs and professorships in the business schools.

“The Will also required that each appointee to a Chair and Distinguished Professorship be a dedicated and articulate disciple of the Ludwig von Mises Austrian School of Economics,” according to the lawsuit in the Missouri Supreme Court.

The Austrian School is a free-market economic philosophy that views central-bank manipulations of an economy’s interest rates and money supply as the primary driver of the boom-and-bust (expansion and recession) cycle.

Mises, along with F.A. Hayek, Carl Menger, Murray Rothbard and many others expanded the Austrian Schools of Economics.

The University of Missouri filled the positions but believed that the stipulations of the will caused the business school to be “held hostage by a particular ideology.”

Before his death, Hibbs anticipated their position and worried that university officials might attempt to welsh on the arrangement.

Knowing that the Hillsdale College economics department teaches Austrian Economics and houses the personal library of Mises, Hibbs asked the college to monitor the University of Missouri every four years.

Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn safeguarded the will, and in 2017 found that the University of Missouri had not hired “dedicated and articulate” proponents of the Austrian School, MLive reported.

Hillsdale College sued the University of Missouri the same year.

Peter Herzog, the lead trial counsel for Hillsdale, said Mizzou’s left-wing ideologues were torn between their radical political loyalties and their greed.

“They aren’t very good at teaching Austrian economics, but they are pretty good at investing,” he said.

Nonetheless, he vowed to uphold Hibb’s legacy by transferring the endowment to the reliably conservative Hillsdale.

“Fortunately, Mr. Hibbs was wise to set up his own enforcement mechanism and found an institution ready, willing and committed to ensure that his donor intent was honored,” Herzog said. “It is imperative for institutions and donors to know and understand one another so that intent is very clear.”