DÉJÀ VU: Hillary Shrugs Off ANOTHER Powerful Man’s Groping of Young Females

‘We can pick apart anybody. I mean, that’s a great spectator sport…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Move over #MeToo and make room for the #HimNeither movement.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton—who notably turned a blind eye to a notorious serial sex-abuser and also maintained a close relationship with Harvey Weinstein—defended former Vice President Joe Biden against similar accusations of inappropriate behavior with young females, calling them a “distraction.”

The “totality” of Biden’s record is worth more than a few accusations, Clinton said in an interview with People magazine, before deflecting back to President Donald Trump.

Biden is a “thoroughly decent human being who has served our country honorably and well for decades,” she said.

“We can pick apart anybody. I mean, that’s a great spectator sport,” she continued. “But this man who’s there in the Oval Office right now poses a clear and present danger to the future of the United States. So get over it.”

Clinton went on to downplay the testimonies made by several women—including a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of Nevada.

She said that the only people who care about the accusations against Biden are those in the “Twitterverse,” which is not representative of the American electorate.

“You could take any person who sticks their little head above the parapet and says, ‘I’m going to run for president,’ and find something that … a little annoying habit or other kind of behavior that people are going to pick apart and disagree with,” she said.

“Look at the candidates, look at what they’ve accomplished, look at what they have fought for—and vote for anybody to get rid of Donald Trump.”