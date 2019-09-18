Hillary Clinton Says She Lost 2016 Election Because of ‘Voter Suppression’

‘A deliberate and ongoing effort to undermine the integrity of our elections…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hillary Clinton is now blaming her 2016 loss on “voter suppression.”

“You can run the best campaign. You can have the best plans. You can get the nomination. You can win the popular vote. And you can lose the Electoral College and therefore the election,” Clinton said Tuesday at the Defense of Democracy Conference at Georgetown University, according to The Hill.

Clinton went on to explain that even someone who runs a perfect campaign can lose an election.

The first reason is “voter suppression,” Clinton said, citing failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as an example.

“Registered voters were kept off the rolls,” she said, accusing Republicans of stacking the cards against Abrams, who lost to Gov. Brian Kemp by 54,723 votes. “Their registrations just piled up in some back office with no intention to ever enroll them so that they could actually vote.”

Abrams has long claimed Kemp “stole” the election from her, despite irrefutable evidence that Kemp won by a significant margin.

Clinton said that she plans on returning to the national spotlight to combat these kinds of anti-democratic efforts.

“This is one of those moments we stand at a crossroads of our own a crisis in democracy,” Clinton said. “Racists and white supremacist views are lifted up in the media and the White House. Hard fought for civil rights are stripped back. Rule of law is being undermined, our norms and institutions … are under assault, and that includes the single most important fight of our times…the fight to protect the right to vote.

“We are witnessing a deliberate and ongoing effort to undermine the integrity of our elections and silence millions of Americans … particularly women, the elderly and people of color,” Clinton continued. “It’s no accident. It’s in service to their larger goals of obtaining and keeping power.”