Hillary Acknowledges, Denies Lesbian Rumors During Howard Stern Appearance

‘Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Although former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton‘s new book pays homage to “Gutsy Women,” the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate told radio shock-jock Howard Stern that her interest in fellow females stopped there.

Clinton—long the subject of salacious rumors that have been used to explain the philandering ways of her husband, former President Bill Clinton—denied ever having had lesbian urges during the Wednesday broadcast of Stern’s Sirius XM radio program, Breitbart reported.

“Well, contrary to what you might hear, I actually like men,” she told Stern after an anecdote about the college boyfriend she ditched in favor of her current hubby.

The notoriously direct Stern continued to press the issue. “Raise your right hand, you’ve never had a lesbian affair,” he said.

“Never, never, never!” Clinton replied. “Never even been tempted.”

The vaguely homophobic came a few weeks after Clinton was criticized by transphobic activists for admitting that she understood the “concerns” some women might have with accepting biological males into their sisterhood.

Some linked Clinton’s rhetoric to a branch of virulently anti-trans feminists known as “trans-exclusionary radical feminists,” or TERFs.

my nose bleeding as I try to calculate how many still-with-her hillary bros will see her hot takes on trans women and finally realize she sucks vs. how many will work so hard to defend her that they fully descend into virulent TERFery https://t.co/fgkN04vxWJ — Avery Edison (@aedison) November 14, 2019

Clinton, considered on the Left to be a progressive icon and feminist trailblazer while regarded as anathema by the Right, has caught flak in the past for making several racially insensitive comments also.

In October 2018, she drew controversy after attempting—presumably—to make an ironic joke about being unable to distinguish Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., from former Attorney General Eric Holder in an interview with Recode.

After the interviewer confused the two African–American men, Clinton quipped, “I know, they all look alike.”

Some audience members awkwardly chuckled, but interviewer Kara Swisher was not amused.

“No they don’t,” she replied indignantly.

During her 2016 campaign, Clinton caused a scandal while running late for an appearance with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, musing that she was on “CP time.”

The phrase is widely understood to mean “colored people’s time,” although Clinton claimed she meant “cautious politician’s time.”