Hillary Clinton Blames 2016 Loss on 10-Yr-Olds Hacking Election Systems

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Hillary Clinton continues to spread fake news about the 2016 election in an attempt to justify her loss.

Clinton—who coined the term “vast right-wing conspiracy” during her husband’s presidency—claimed that 10-year-olds were hacking U.S. voting systems in a recent episode of the “Campaign HQ with David Plouffe” podcast.

“You know, we don’t really know to what extent the election was interfered in because nobody will look for it,” Clinton said. “We do know that in Florida a lot more happened than has been admitted publicly.”

She said—without evidence or elaboration—that the Russians were able to hack at least four systems.

“We know we’re really vulnerable,” she continued. “Every, you know, every hackathon that happens, you know, 10-year-olds are hacking our voting systems and the networks that connect them.”

Clinton went on to say that we “don’t have a government that is interested in protecting our elections.”

Clinton’s claim about election hacking comes from a 2018 story about a young boy who hacked into a “replica” of Florida’s election website to mess with fake election results. Democrats used the story as proof that GOP voters tampered with the 2016 election results.

But as PolitiFact noted, the website the boy hacked into was not an actual replica of Florida’s election website.

“What was hacked into was not even a replica—as in an exact copy of the website—because it did not contain the proprietary security features that the Secretary of State website has,” Politifact said.

The National Association of Secretaries of State confirmed that the situation in Florida is not comparable to realistic election results.

“While it is undeniable websites are vulnerable to hackers, election-night reporting websites are only used to publish preliminary, unofficial results for the public and the media,” the organization said in a statement. “The sites are not connected to vote counting equipment and could never change actual election results.”