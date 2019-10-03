Hillary Claims She Is a ‘Fun Person’; Lost Election Because She Was ‘Too Serious’

‘I take responsibility for everything I didn’t do as well or my campaign didn’t do as well…’

(Ben Sellers, Liberty Headlines) Sounding increasingly like someone on the campaign trail, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton revealed to the women of ABC’s “The View” that she was a “fun person” and regretted that in her 2016 presidential campaign “I think I probably came across as too serious.”

While her personal qualities likely played a role in her defeat by President Donald Trump, Clinton’s more than a quarter-century in the national spotlight has yet to reveal any solid evidence of her fun-loving warmth and charisma.

In her partnership with former President Bill Clinton, she often has been seen as the ambition-driven counterbalance to his unmitigated id.

The Clintons unwittingly re-emerged in media discussions over the summer after pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein‘s reported suicide became the most recent in a long list of unexplained deaths linked to people within their sphere of influence who may have had compromising information.

However, with developments that House Democrats were launching an impeachment probe against Trump, Hillary Clinton sprang into action last week, booking appearances on a broad swath of newscasts and talk-shows, all while fueling broader speculation about her intentions.

Ostensibly there to plug a forthcoming book with her daughter, Chelsea, Clinton instead spent her nearly full segment on “The View” discussing impeachment and taking baseless potshots at the president, noted the Media Research Center.

She also paused for a few moments of self-aggrandizement, reflecting on her historical legacy as the first female candidate to lose a presidential election.

The heavy weight of that responsibility was the latest in a litany of excuses—including racism and now debunked claims of Russian collusion—that she has called upon to explain her failure.

“I really believed that my job—especially as a woman and the first woman to go as far as I did—that I had to help people feel good about a woman in the Oval Office, a woman commander in chief,” Clinton said, according to The Hill.

“And so I may have overcorrected a little bit,” she said, “because sometimes people say, ‘Oh, why can’t you be like that, or why weren’t you like that?’”

In classic Clinton form, she followed up on this deflection of responsibility by asserting that she took full ownership for her campaign’s shortcomings in not letting people see the true Hillary.

“I did feel a heavy sense of responsibility, and it was such that maybe I wasn’t as loose or open as I could have been,” she said. “So I take responsibility for everything I didn’t do as well or my campaign didn’t do as well.”

An ongoing investigation within the Justice Department, which is expected to conclude in the next month, has centered on whether Clinton’s campaign may, in fact, have been the source of salacious smears against Trump during and after the election.

Also at issue is whether Clinton—who was revealed in leaked emails to have colluded with the Democratic National Committee—may also have been in cahoots with the Obama intelligence apparatus to investigate Trump while clearing her in a notorious State Department scandal regarding the use of a private, unsecured server to send and receive classified emails.

Shockingly, even after the nearly two-year-long Mueller investigation concluded there was no evidence to support claims of Russian collusion with Trump, the left-wing co-hosts of “The View” joined Clinton in continuing to peddle the false narrative, which campaign advisers Robbie Mook and John Podesta were instrumental in helping craft.

The Ukrainian Embassy acknowledged recently that it also worked closely with a DNC staffer and activist to spread claims of Trump’s ties to Russia in order to benefit Clinton.

After “View” co-host Sunny Hostin interjected that Clinton should not “take responsibility for Russia,” the latter claimed “there were unprecedented events in this election—in the last election, I mean—that were beyond my understanding and nearly anybody else’s.”

Clinton noted that many were skeptical when her campaign first unveiled the accusations.

“When we started talking in the summer of 2016 about the Russians, you know I think most of the press and the public goes, ‘What is she talking about? You can’t go around making excuses,’” she said. “They didn’t understand the attack that we were, unfortunately, suffering,”

While then-President Barack Obama was criticized for not going after the alleged foreign cyber-interference more aggressively, the FBI did use a dossier of unverified Russia innuendo, commissioned by Clinton’s attorneys, to wiretap and spy on officials with the Trump campaign.

In spite of it all, Clinton declared that she was stoic and not the least bit bitter about her loss, and that she had no designs on another run.

“And at the end of the day who wins, wins and who doesn’t, doesn’t,” she philosophized. “Or you could lose because of hacking and theft of material.”