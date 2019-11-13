HILLARY: Male Leaders Are ‘Scared’ of Greta Thunberg

‘There are a lot of people who are attacking her because…they can’t attack the science…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Male politicians are “scared” of 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg, according to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton,

“It’s been fascinating to watch how scared a lot of grown up male leaders are of this young 16-year-old girl who speaks up about the threat of climate change,” Clinton said during her book tour at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall, according to the Evening Standard.

A young woman brave enough to speak her opinions still “rattles” the “ancient DNA” of powerful people, she continued, claiming that the patriarchy “still operates” today.

“You could probably take some of the people who have been so critical of her on social media and in other settings, attach them to a lie detector and say ‘don’t you think that’s a bit sexist?’” Clinton said. “And they’d say, ‘Of course not’, and they might even pass because they’re so enthralled to the idea that whatever she’s saying, before we even get to the merits of it, has to be discredited because she should not be saying it.”

Clinton’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, agreed and argued that critics attack Thunberg because they don’t have a good argument against climate change.

“In our country there are a lot of people who are attacking her because they can’t attack the data, they can’t attack the science,” Chelsea Clinton said. “More broadly, her real clarity and fearlessness and just being so unbowed and relentlessly focused on the future I think is incredibly threatening to a lot of people.”

Thunberg traveled throughout the U.S. last month, leading “climate strikes” in dozens of schools.

The 16-year-old Swede generated headlines around the world last week with her strident, disrespectful “How Dare You?” speech at the UN climate summit, accusing world leaders of betraying her generation.