Hillary Clinton Reportedly Advising Pocahontas Campaign

‘Hillary Clinton would absolutely have influence over a number of delegates to this convention…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Former candidate Hillary Clinton is still trying to insert herself in the presidential election.

According to NBC News, Clinton is advising Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who almost made it onto Clinton’s ticket in 2016.

Neither Clinton nor Warren have acknowledged the relationship, but the two have kept an open line of communication ever since Warren launched her campaign in February.

The amount of time they’ve spent discussing Warren’s campaign is unclear, but one source close to Clinton said the contact has been substantial enough to draw attention from others on Warren’s team in a positive way.

“That has clearly not gone unnoticed, and I think she really appreciates that,” the source said of Clinton.

Warren has refrained from mentioning her past campaign with Clinton, largely because she’s a subject that tends to turn voters away. And because Warren is focused on distancing herself from establishment figures, having Clinton as a prominent ally could do more harm than good.

But Warren is still trying to get Clinton’s support because she knows how powerful her influence is.

“Hillary Clinton would absolutely have influence over a number of delegates to this convention,” said Deb Kozikowski, the vice chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party. Kozikowski added it would only make sense for Clinton to endorse Warren.

“It would be counterproductive for the first woman nominee of the party to not be supportive of a woman who may go over that threshold,” Kozikowski said.

Clinton has been impressed by Warren’s campaign thus far and believes she has a serious shot at the nomination, according to a Democratic strategist.

“She has applauded her about being serious and disciplined and loves that she is sticking to her guns,” the strategist said.

Warren was one of several top Democratic candidates to privately meet with Clinton and seek her support, according to The Hill. Clinton has also had private conversations with Sens. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. and Cory Booker, D-NJ.