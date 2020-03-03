Hillary Clinton Must Appeal to Bill Barr to Avoid Email, Benghazi Deposition

‘Simply put, her responses left many more questions than answers…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Judge Andrew Napolitano said that Hillary Clinton, who was recently ordered to testify about her State Department emails and Benghazi, could appeal to Attorney General William Barr to avoid her deposition, Fox News reported.

Napolitano said that Department of Justice attorneys will represent Clinton in the case, so they must file an appeal on her behalf.

His comments came after U.S. District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth accepted Judicial Watch‘s appeal to have Hillary Clinton testify about her private email server and the Benghazi attack.

Clinton said she already testified about these matters, but Lamberth said her testimony failed to address fundamental questions.

“As extensive as the existing record is, it does not sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton’s state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business,” Lamberth said.

“The court believes those responses were either incomplete, unhelpful, or cursory at best. Simply put, her responses left many more questions than answers,” he said.

Plus, Judicial Watch uncovered “approximately thirty previously undisclosed Clinton emails” in December 2019, and the State Deparment “failed to fully explain” why they were not released earlier.

Napolitano said that Clinton’s previous testimony was incomplete, especially in light of new information that Judicial Watch learned through Freedom of Information Act requests.

“[The] Freedom of Information Act is a federal statute that allows anyone … who seeks [them], copies of government documents,” Napolitano said.

“Judicial Watch has been trying to get copies of these documents,” he said. “When they looked at the documents, some of which have been prepared by Mrs. Clinton, you heard what the judge said: the answers were deceptive, misleading, and generated more questions than they answered. Therefore, he ordered her to be deposed.”

He noted that Clinton had never been deposed under oath for this particular issue. “She was interrogated, but not under oath, in a secret interrogation by the FBI three days before they exonerated her.”