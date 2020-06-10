Hillary Baffled How People w/ ‘Beating Heart,’ ‘Working Mind’ Support Trump

‘ Every single day has been a surprise, an unpleasant surprise…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Savaged by angry Bernie Sanders supporters who recently caused the hashtag #STFUHillary to trend on Twitter, 2016 election loser Hillary Clinton pivoted back to her favorite bullying target: deplorables.

Clinton continued her tradition of insulting President Donald Trump’s supporters last week, saying that “it is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him.”

She bashed Trump for his response to the coronavirus panic and George Floyd’s death in an interview with the Los Angeles Times that was intended to be about the Hulu documentary “Hillary.”

“And it may well be that a leader like Trump, who depends upon distraction, has finally been brought down to Earth because people are watching in real time what is happening and how inadequate his response has been to these historic moments,” she said.

“He has been such a failure across the board,” she said.

She said she’s hopeful following the peaceful protests that “hearts” can be changed and the “structural impediments to equality and justice” can be removed.

Clinton said Trump’s presidency has been worse than she imagined it would be.

“Despite having my own front-row seat and being concerned about his character and behavior, he has gone further and broken more norms and undermined our institutions more deeply than I thought would have been possible in such a short period of time,” she said, without evidence.

She accused Trump of narcissism, saying that “Everything has to be all about him,” after she taped a Hulu documentary about herself.

Even the corporate media tries to distract from the investigation into the origins of the Russian collusion hoax with the Ukraine impeachment charade, the coronavirus panic, and George Floyd’s death, Clinton said Trump is the one who uses “diversion and distraction.”

She again rehashed her feelings about Trump’s inauguration, calling it a speech to his “outraged base,” despite its unifying tones.

“And every single day has been a surprise, an unpleasant surprise, about how there seems to be no bottom to this man and his presidency,” Clinton said.