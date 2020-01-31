Hillary Clinton Finally Accepts Tulsi Gabbard’s Lawsuit after Rejecting it Twice

‘We would have preferred that Ms. Clinton just accept federal judicial process in the first instance, without having to be called out by the press…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) A defamation lawsuit against Hillary Clinton by presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is moving forward now that Clinton’s lawyers have accepted the legal documents.

At first, it appeared Clinton was refusing to be served Gabbard’s $50 million lawsuit. She twice tried to reject the suit, which accuses Clinton of falsely smearing Gabbard as a Russian asset.

Gabbard’s lawyer, Brian Dunne, told the New York Post that his first attempt to serve Clinton the suit was rejected by Clinton’s Secret Service agents. The agents told Dunne to take it up with Clinton’s lawyer, David Kendall, but Kendall then told Dunne he could not accept the lawsuit on Clinton’s behalf.

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” Dunne said. “But I guess here we are.”

However, Clinton’s attorneys finally agreed to process the lawsuit, and Dunne credits the media’s reporting.

“Today, after the media picked up this story, Ms. Clinton’s lawyer changed course and agreed to accept service,” Dunne told Fox News in a statement.

“We would have preferred that Ms. Clinton just accept federal judicial process in the first instance, without having to be called out by the press, but in any event, Tulsi Gabbard’s lawsuit against her will now be moving forward,” he said.

Gabbard said Clinton’s stubborn refusal to admit wrongdoing is “unfortunate.”

“No one is above the law,” she told reporters last week. “This lawsuit is about accountability—not just for me but for all service members and for the American people.”

Clinton claimed in an interview last year that Russia was grooming a third-party candidate to divide the Democratic Party and influence the 2020 presidential election. Though she didn’t mention Gabbard by name, she did suggest one of the Democratic presidential candidates was obviously “the favorite of the Russians.”

When pressed on what Clinton meant and whether she was talking about Gabbard, the former Democratic nominee’s spokesman replied, “If the nesting doll fits…”