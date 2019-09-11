Liberals: ‘Hey Guys’ Is An Offensive, Sexist Greeting

‘That very fact—that it’s gendered—is true whether or not we’re thinking about reinforcing male privilege or alienating women or promoting sexism…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) According to NowThis, a liberal media outlet, the phrase “Hey guys” is offensive and should “not be normalized as an all-encompassing phrase.”

In a video, NowThis News producer Foluké Tuakli claimed that greeting everyone as “guys” ignores the “cognitive impact on women, as well as gender non-conforming folks.”

Tuakli said it was a deceptively “simple” term since it could be used interchangeably to mean a group of males or “people” in general.

“At first glance, ‘guys’ seems inviting, friendly, maybe warm, even comedic at times,” Tuakli said. “But it, like many male default terms, should not be normalized as an all-encompassing phrase—innocent as it may seem.

'Hey guys' seems innocuous, but here's why you might want to try a different greeting

Liberal activists have been trying to get rid of the harmless greeting for several years now.

In a piece for The Atlantic last year, one writer said ‘guys’ is a “symbol of exclusion—a word with an originally male meaning that is frequently used to refer to people who don’t consider themselves ‘guys.’”

And in 2015, a liberal writer for Vox urged leftists to retire the“creeping” misogynist phrase.

“That very fact—that it’s gendered—is true whether or not we’re thinking about reinforcing male privilege or alienating women or promoting sexism when we say it,” the article said.

“I’m convinced that choosing not to use ‘guys’ is not just about creating a ‘new reality,’ but also has more immediate, personal consequences.”

The Vox writer then encouraged liberals to use an “acceptable general alternative,” like “colleagues,” “friends,” “folks,” “everyone,” or “gang.”