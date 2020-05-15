Hershey Co. Embraces Anti-Christian, Militant Pro-Homosexual Agenda Group

‘As long as it continues to fill HRC’s coffers with its investors’ hard-earned money, Hershey is 100 percent complicit in these vile, bigoted and reprehensible actions…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Hershey Company supports the Human Rights Campaign—America’s largest LGBT advocacy organization, and a leading progressive opponent of religious liberty and tolerance.

Despite the radical nature of HRC, Hershey CEO Michele Buck proudly defended her company’s association with the group at its annual shareholder meeting, the National Center for Public Policy Research reported.

Justin Danhof, director of the Free Enterprise Project at NCPPR, told the Hershey board meeting that HRC stands against America’s First Amendment protections.

“HRC is perhaps the nation’s leading opponent of religious liberty,” Danhof said. “HRC threatens and organizes boycotts when states seek to enact laws protecting the right of people to act according to their faith or to use a bathroom in privacy that matches their DNA.”

“HRC also works to dictate corporate philanthropy away from conservative and Christian organizations,” he continued.

In 2019, Hershey signed onto HRC’s Business Coalition for the Equality Act, an initiative that pressures Congress to include LGBT people as a protected class of citizens under civil-rights law.

Danhof asked Buck to reconsider the company’s support for HRC.

“At a time when our nation needs to pull together as one to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and reopen the economy, will you reconsider your funding of this bigoted, anti-religious organization that works to tear Americans apart?”

Buck praised “inclusion and diversity” as core values of Hershey “business” and “culture.”

She noted that the company also has the support of Diversity, Inc., another radical left-wing advocacy group, for being a “leader” in “the LGBT space.”

Buck did not directly respond to Danhof’s question, but it is clear that Hershey does not intend to rescind its support for HRC.

“As long as it continues to fill HRC’s coffers with its investors’ hard-earned money, Hershey is 100 percent complicit in these vile, bigoted and reprehensible actions,” Danhof said. “If the company had any shame, it would end its funding of this extremist organization now.”

The Free Enterprise Project aims at bringing companies “back to neutral” by getting them to abandon social justice projects and instead focus on serving customers, employees, and stockholders in a non-partisan, non-ideological manner.