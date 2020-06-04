Public Health Officials Claim Racism a Bigger Threat Than Coronavirus

‘We express solidarity and gratitude toward demonstrators who have already taken on enormous personal risk to advocate for their own health…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) In a public letter, dozens of public health officials downplayed the risks of the coronavirus as they relate to mass protests,

After months of hyping the deadly virus threat as justification for economy-wrecking lock-down measures, the so-called medical experts instead proffered their opinion that racism and white supremacy were the real public-health threats.

“White supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19,” the letter states, according to NPR.

The health officials also discouraged local governments from breaking up crowd demonstrations “under the guise of maintaining public health,” since forceful measurers, such as tear gas, smoke, and other irritants, “can make people more susceptible to infection and worsen existing health conditions.”

“The paramount public health problem of pervasive racism,” the letter states. “We express solidarity and gratitude toward demonstrators who have already taken on enormous personal risk to advocate for their own health, the health of their communities, and the public health of the United States.”

Several other prominent health agencies have also released statements arguing that “racism is a public health issue”:

Racism is a public health issue. The AAP condemns violence, especially when perpetrated by authorities, and calls for a deep examination of how to improve the role of policing. Systemic violence requires systemic response. https://t.co/YJ8rZHeyzB — Amer Acad Pediatrics (@AmerAcadPeds) May 31, 2020

Similarly, the American Medical Association slammed police brutality as a “critical determinant of health.”

“Police violence is a striking reflection of our American legacy of racism—a system that assigns value and structures opportunity while unfairly advantaging some and disadvantaging others based on their skin color,” the AMA said.

Also on Friday, the American College of Physicians said in a statement that it is “gravely concerned” about law enforcement’s habit of “endangering” African Americans “and even costing them their lives.”

“ACP has long held that hate crimes, prejudice, discrimination, harassment and violence against any person based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, or country of origin is a public health issue,” said the ACP.

Despite the claims, no scientific evidence exists that links ideological views with a specific medical condition.

However, the economic toll of the erstwhile coronavirus hysteria did result in further oppression of the black community. Among the brutal impacts were job losses for many low-wage earners that resulted in evictions and deprived children of both food sources and educational opportunities by closing schools.