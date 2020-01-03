HAWLEY: If Dems Stall, Change Senate Rules to Dismiss Articles of Impeachment

‘If prosecution doesn’t proceed with [a] case, it gets dismissed…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., vowed to introduce a a measure to dismiss the House Democrats’ articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, arguing that the articles are not supported by concrete evidence and are therefore irrelevant.

The lack of evidence is why House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has delayed in sending the official articles to the Senate for a trial, Hawley said.

“Dems said impeachment was URGENT,” he wrote on Twitter. “Now they don’t want to have a trial, because they have no evidence.”

Hawley, who previously served as his state’s attorney general, said that in a true court of law, efforts like those of the Democrats to delay due process would not be tolerated.

“If prosecution doesn’t proceed with [a] case, it gets dismissed,” Hawley said. “So on Monday, I will introduce measure to dismiss this bogus impeachment for lack of prosecution.”

This will expose Dems’ circus for what it is: a fake impeachment, abuse of the Constitution, based on no evidence. If Dems won’t proceed with trial, bogus articles should be dismissed and @realDonaldTrump fully cleared — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

Hawley said he will introduce a proposal that “will take form of motion to update Senate impeachment rules to account for this unprecedented attempt to obstruct Senate trial.”

Far-left Harvard law professor Lawrence Tribe—who has been credited with crafting Pelosi’s strategy to withhold the articles—responded by calling the idea “loony” with “no substance.”

Hey Dems, this is the guy who got you into this jam by recommending you withhold the Articles from Senate. Now he’s literally making up constitutional provisions. Constitution says nothing about “filing” (Tribe’s word) Articles in Senate or otherwise giving House power over trial https://t.co/Vje6gWlxjz — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 2, 2020

Democratic leadership has said it will not pass the articles of impeachment onto the Senate until Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., agrees to certain trial rules, like allowing testimony from minority-chosen witnesses.

Ironically, Democrats refused to extend the same courtesy to their House GOP colleagues during the investigative phase of the impeachment effort.

Regardless, many Republicans doubted that Pelosi’s delay tactic would last long.

“She will yield,” said Marc Short, the chief of staff to Vice President Mike Pence. “There’s no way she can hold this position. We think her case is going nowhere.”