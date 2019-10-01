KAMALA: Dems Should ‘Leave Joe Biden Alone’ on Ukraine Scandal

‘I’m not going to be distracted by what this President is trying to play which is a game…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Concerns about Democratic primary pack-leader Joe Biden’s potentially corrupt use of power while he was vice president amount to nothing more than a “distraction,” according to one of his current rivals, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Biden had previously boasted on camera about leveraging a billion-dollar loan guarantee to pressure the Ukrainian government to fire an allegedly corrupt prosecutor—who just so happened to be investigating an energy company that had Biden’s son Hunter on its governing board and payroll.

President Donald Trump and Republicans have urged a thorough investigation, but Harris said Democrats shouldn’t even care.

“As far as I’m concerned, leave Joe Biden alone,” Harris said, according to KQED. “Just leave him alone on this issue.”

VIDEO: @KamalaHarris is asked if she would allow the child of her VP serve on the board of a foreign oil company. Harris: probably not…I’m not going to be distracted by what this President is trying to play which is a game Harris defending @JoeBiden says “leave him alone” pic.twitter.com/BsgCFYnrDz — Tim Perry (@tperry518) September 29, 2019

Harris then deflected back to Trump and allegations that he, too, attempted to use his political power to force Ukrainian officials to dig up dirt on Biden.

“What this president has done has been about corrupting America’s democracy, being in cahoots with a foreign leader to yet again try and manipulate the election of the president of the United States,” she said.

The Ukrainian Embassy has acknowledged that it worked closely with an activist who was a staffer for the Democratic National Committee to seek dirt and spread false innuendo about Trump during the 2016 election.

It is unclear if that was the manipulation Harris was referencing. A two-year, $30 million investigation into claims that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia determined that it did not.

Harris, however, has garnered a reputation for distorting the record, having been the recipient of several “Pinocchio” fact-checks herself on policy matters such as her support for a government healthcare takeover.

“I’m not going to be distracted by what this president is trying to play,” she continued, “which is a game because he knows that he is actually, probably looking at an indictment—and is trying to then distract from the realities of his behaviors that have been in violation of our moral, our ethical and probably our legal rules and mores.”

When asked if she would allow her vice president’s son or daughter to serve on the board of a foreign oil company, Harris said: “Probably not.”

Harris’s dismissal of Biden’s potential corruption is particularly rich given her law-and-order past and former antagonism toward Biden.

During the second Democratic primary debate, she attacked Biden over his past position on a school busing policy.

As a former San Francisco prosecutor and California attorney general, she endorsed Draconian policies for school truancy that resulted in jail time for hundreds of adults.