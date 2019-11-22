Pro-Hamas Groups Say Israel Has No ‘Right to Exist’ at Times Square Rally

‘One, two, three, four… Occupation no more. Five, six, seven, eight. Smash the settler Zionist state…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) A pro-Palestinian “peace group” rallied in Times Square last week to express their support for Palestinian Islamic Jihad, a terrorist organization that lobbed rockets at Israeli civilians the same day.

The Investigative Project on Terrorism obtained exclusive video of the event, which hundreds attended, named, “Emergency Action for Gaza: International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Resistance.”

American Muslims for Palestine sponsored the rally.

Sayel Kayed, a leader of AMP’s New Jersey chapter, explicitly stated the group’s views.

“You know, people ask, ‘does Israel have a right to exist?'”

“No!”, he shouted. “Israel has no right to exist on Palestinian land.”

Then he led the mob in a chant that went:

“Does Israel have a right to exist?”

“No!”

“Does Palestine have a right to resistance?”

“Yes!”

The protesters did not call for an end to violence, let alone condemn the terrorist attacks that Palestinian Islamic Jihad perpetrated against Israel, IPT reported.

“One, two, three, four… Occupation no more,” the crowd chanted. “Five, six, seven, eight. Smash the settler Zionist state.”

The rally’s protesters rejected the two-state solution and condemned the state of Israel.

“We don’t want two states. We want ’48,'” the protesters said, referring to 1948, the year of Israel’s inception as a self-governing nation.

“From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” the protesters continued, referring to the entire area of the Israel.

IPT reports that AMP is a “virulently anti-Israel group” responsible for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which is meant to cripple the Israeli economy and delegitimitize the nation.

The group approves of lawless “resistance” against the “Zionist State,” and it hosts conferences, such as the Islamic Circle of North America–Muslim American Society’s annual convention, with the explicit purpose of challenging “the legitimacy of the State of Israel,” IPT reported.

AMP is composed of members who are “alter egos and/or successors” of the Islamic Association for Palestine and the American Muslim Society, said the watchdog organization.

These two groups and some of their activists were held responsible for the death of an American teenager in a 1996 terrorist attack.

Additionally, IPT reports that it found a link between five activists in AMP and the Palestine Committee, a group created to support the agenda of Hamas “politically and financially in the United States.”

Ironically, in the week after the protest, President Donald Trump took an even stronger line in support of Israel.

In a move likely intended to show solidarity with embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared Monday that the U.S. would begin recognizing the disputed West Bank as Israel’s rightful territory.

That prompted Palestinian sympathizers to decry the move as counterproductive to a lasting peace resolution.

But given the statements of Kayed and other AMP activists, it is no wonder a resolution to the Israeli–Palestinian conflict has been so elusive.

“Give us our land back and you will have peace,” Kayed said. “Otherwise, resistance ’til the end, ’til every inch of Palestine is free. Free, free Palestine!”

IPT said resistance ” is a misleading, sanitized way of referring to terrorism.”

Hamas is an acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement.”

Michael Letwin, a leader in Jews for the Palestinian Right of Return, used similar language as AMP leaders at the rally.

“All of Israel is occupied Palestine,” Letwin said. “And for this reason, the boycott divestment and sanctions movement is demanding an end to the occupation of ’67, the right of return and equal rights throughout historic Palestine.”

He emphasized the fanatical determination of the resistance movement to reclaim the land they believe is rightfully theirs.

“No matter the odds, brothers and sisters, this international resistance to injustice will ultimately end apartheid Israel and bring about one democratic Palestine from the river to the sea with equal rights for all,” Letwin said.