POLL: More Than Half of Young Voters Think the World Will End Soon

‘Fear is a commodity we don’t have time for if we’re going to win the fight…’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) More than half of young voters believe it is at least somewhat likely that the world will end in the next decade, according to a new poll conducted by Scott Rasmussen.

Climate change continues to dominate the headlines as the media dedicates hours and hours to coverage of school walkouts, protests and United Nations summits dedicated to rising temperatures and fossils fuel dependence.

As a result, most young adults believe the world will be less inhabitable with fewer people around to see it when they get older.

This changes the older the vote gets, according to Rasmussen. Only 12% of senior citizens agree that climate change is an existential threat, compared to the 51% of voters under 35-years-old.

Overall, climate change hysteria has little support: 29% of voters tend to believe the end of the world is somewhat near, while 71% disagree.

Younger voters are also more likely to get involved in climate change activism.

Roughly one in four teenagers has participated in a walkout or a rally, or has written to an elected official to express concerns, according to a new poll by The Washington Post and Kaiser Family Foundation.

Led by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, these kids are fighting against a world that is starting to look like a “dystopian novel.”

“To grow up seeing the world fall apart around you and knowing it’s going to be the fight of your lives to make people stop it,” 16-year-old Madeline Graham told the Washington Post. “Fear is a commodity we don’t have time for if we’re going to win the fight.”

Thunberg told the Post that the purpose of the school walkouts is to force adults into action.

“People feel very guilty when a child says, ‘You are stealing my future.’ That has impact,” Thunberg said. “We have definitely made people open their eyes.”