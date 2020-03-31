Gun-Rights Orgs Sue California, LA Sheriff for Attempting to Force Closures

‘These shameless partisans are recklessly promoting a gun-control agenda that suffocates your self-defense rights when you need them most…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Firearm retailers, gun-rights organizations and pro-Second Amendment citizens sued Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva and California Gov. Gavin Newsom for their constitutional violations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Rifle Association was among the groups that filed suit after Villanueva last week threatened to forcibly close gun shops, deeming them nonessential, and said any resisters would be charged as “scofflaws.”

“Municipalities who target lawful gun stores for closure aren’t promoting safety,” said NRA-ILA Executive Director Jason Ouimet in a press release.

“[B]y weaponizing their politics to disarm you and your loved ones, these shameless partisans are recklessly promoting a gun-control agenda that suffocates your self-defense rights when you need them most,” he said.

Neither Los Angeles County nor the state of California addressed gun shops as part of emergency shelter-in-place orders.

However, Villanueva made a point to lump them into his own discretionary interpretation: “Gun shops, strip clubs, night clubs are nonessential businesses,” he said. “We are trying to get them to close their doors.”

This prompted the the Los Angeles County Counsel Mary Wickham to advise “that gun stores qualify as essential businesses” based on legal precedent.

Gene Hoffman, chairman of the California Gun Rights Foundation said the 1992 Los Angeles race riots had proven that citizens cannot count on LAPD alone to protect and defend the public.

“Twenty-eight years ago, the LAPD had to withdraw their officers to protect their safety,” Hoffman said.

“We hope that the stay-home orders will mean that our public servants will not become infected in this pandemic, but the Constitution guarantees that everyone has a right to acquire arms and defend themselves should law enforcement not be able to respond before it’s too late,” he continued. “No petty autocrat can be allowed to suspend the Bill of Rights.”

Villanueva later amended his opinion to match Wickham’s.

“Those that are involved in the security business that still need to do their business … we want to make sure they’re properly equipped,” Villanueva said, according to KABC-TV.

“However that is not a license for everyone to do panic gun buying and rushing to stores, which is now what we’re seeing. That violates the issue of social distancing.”