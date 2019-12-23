Religion-Freedom Watchdog Sues Postal Service for Banning Religious Stamps

‘Government regulations prohibiting religious speech by Americans offend the First Amendment…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) First Liberty Institute filed a lawsuit against the United States Postal Service in an attempt to overturn a 2017 statute that prevents individuals from displaying “any depiction” of religious images on their personalized stamps.

“Personalized postage stamps do not violate the First Amendment just because they reference religion,” said Chad Walker, partner with Winston & Strawn and First Liberty network attorney.

“Government regulations prohibiting religious speech by Americans offend the First Amendment,” Walker added.

Liberty First Institute submitted the complaint on behalf of Susan Fletcher, a graphic designer who lives in Plano, Texas.

Fletcher wants to display her faith on everything that she mails, but the USPS regulation does not allow her to design a stamp that depicts her Christian faith.

“USPS offers its own version of a religious stamp, but, ironically, it will not allow religious Americans to personalize stamps containing an expression of their own religious beliefs for their own use,” said Jeremy Dys, special counsel for litigation and communications at First Liberty Institute. “This regulation by the USPS not only chills speech, it silences it.”

Fletcher thought of many ideas for her personal stamps: a nativity scene with the phrase, “Emmanuel, God with us,” or an image of the empty cross, signifying Christ’s resurrection at Easter, with the phrase, “I am with you always,” or even something as simple and non-controversial as “God Bless Texas” in commemoration of Texas Independence Day and as a display of Fletcher’s “prayer for her home state.”

The USPS considers these Christian stamps, and any others like them, to be “unsuitable for all ages and audiences.”

“I just want to express my faith in everything I do, at Christmas and all throughout the year,” Fletcher said. “I am truly saddened that the country I love would keep me from expressing the most important message I could share with others: my faith.”