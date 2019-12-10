Greta Thunberg Admits Her Climate Change Efforts Have Achieved ‘Basically Nothing’

‘We can’t go on like this; it is not sustainable that children skip school …’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg admitted that her calls for action have been largely “ignored” by world leaders and that the climate protests she’s led have achieved “nothing.”

Thunberg, who traveled to Madrid for the United Nations’s COP25 climate change summit, told reporters that she feels like she’s speaking into the void.

“We have been striking now for over a year, and still basically nothing has happened,” she said, according to Sky News. “The climate crisis is still being ignored by those in power.”

Thunberg said the world cannot afford to continue doing nothing.

“We can’t go on like this; it is not sustainable that children skip school and we don’t want to continue—we would love some action from the people in power. People are suffering and dying today. We can’t wait any longer,” she said, according to The Guardian.

Thunberg traveled across the Atlantic Ocean after she found herself stranded on the wrong side of the planet. But despite her attempts to use an environmentally friendly form of transportation, her voyage produced a significant amount of carbon waste. In fact, the skipper she traveled on was made from petroleum products and had two diesel engines, according to the Daily Mail.

The teenage eco-activist regularly blames “people in power” for refusing to listen to her. She claimed that adults “try so desperately to silence us” while at the UN conference in Madrid.

“Some people want everything to continue like now, they are afraid of the change that we, the youth, are bringing,” she said.

She regularly dismisses criticism, arguing there will be those who disagree no matter what.

“It should be the adults who take that responsibility,” she said. “But it feels like the adults and the people in power today are not.”