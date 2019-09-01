Democratic Reps. Recognize Islam as ‘Great Religion’ on Islamic New Year

‘Islam is the second largest and fastest growing religion in the world…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) The Islamic World celebrated its new year on the night of August 30th, and four Democratic Reps. celebrated by submitting a congressional resolution to recognize “Islam as One of the Great Religions of the World.”

Reps. Al Green, D-TX, Andre Carson, D-IN, Ilhan Omar, D-MN, and Rashida Tlaib, D-MI sponsored the resolution and released statements in support of it.

“I am proud to join more than 1.8 billion Muslims across the globe in commemorating the Islamic New Year,” Green said in a press release. “Islam is the second largest and fastest growing religion in the world. It is my privilege to celebrate this special day by filing a resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives to recognize Islam as a way of life and one of the great religions of the world.”

“For the past 14 years, I have been honored to represent the extremely diverse Ninth Congressional District of Texas. Significant cultural holidays, such as the Islamic New Year, provide several opportunities throughout the year to pay homage to my constituents and the diversity they bring to our district. To all who celebrate this special day, Happy Islamic New Year!”

Tlaib blamed the conflict between Christians and Muslims on American citizens.

“I couldn’t be prouder to co-sponsor this resolution, especially as we kick off the celebration of the Islamic New Year,” Tlaib said. “For too long, Islamophobia has run rampant in this country and around the world, costing lives and creating a sense of perpetual fear among Muslims. I sincerely hope the House will pass this resolution and send a resounding message to the world that Islam is a faith rooted in values of peace, love, and justice to be celebrated, not feared.”

Her statement comes a few days after a U.S. military judge set the trial date for the Islamic terrorists who attacked the Twin Towers on 9/11 and killed thousands of Americans.