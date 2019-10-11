Green Activists Using Federal Grant Money to Fund Anti-Trump Lawsuits

It ‘raises the question of whether public money … is properly spent funding organizations that repeatedly sue the federal government…’

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Lawsuits threaten seemingly every action the Trump Administration takes, and the Capital Research Center knows one major reason why: Federal agencies grant money to nonprofit activist groups, and those groups use that grant money to sue the administration that funds them.

CRC highlighted this phenomenon in an article titled, “Biting the Hand That Feeds: Environmental Grantee–Plaintiffs.”

“When suits are brought by organizations that are the recipients of federal grants … some nonprofits earn the distinction of being a ‘grantee–plaintiff,’ a phenomenon that raises the question of whether public money, sourced as it is through taxes and debt, is properly spent funding organizations that repeatedly sue the federal government,” said Robert Stilson, research specialist at CRC.

Stilson provided three examples of environmental groups that receive federal funds that they use to sue federal government.

The Natural Resources Defense Council has taken more than $4.3 million from the federal bureaucracy since 2008, and more than half of the money comes from the Environmental Protection Agency.

The money from the Trump Administration’s EPA was used to fund the “Block the Trump Agenda” campaign, which then sued the Trump Administration once every 10 days for two years in a row. The EPA was both the NRDC’s benefactor and opponent.

The Environmental Defense Fund has received more than $3.8 million in federal grants since 2008, yet they sued four departments at least nine times in 2018.

Likewise, WildEarth Guardians has taken a combined total of more than $750,000 from the departments of Agriculture and Interior since 2008, and has used that money to sue them many times.

Stilson noted that this model requires public taxpayers to support private, ideologically-driven opinions and to pay for the government’s defense against these private opinions.

“The fundamental problem with grantee–plaintiffs is that they mix the ostensibly nonpartisan and beneficial objectives of federal grantmaking with those of agenda-driven federal litigation, which often has a thinly-veiled (or in some cases, completely unveiled) political underpinning,” Stilson wrote.