Grassley Seeks Follow-Up on 38 State Officials Found ‘Culpable’ in Clinton Email Scandal

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) After receiving the State Department’s report on its investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s private email server, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Neb., is demanding that action be taken to hold officials accountable for the negligence that occurred.

The report, which was released in October, found negligence on the part of 38 State officials spanning 91 instances in which classified information appeared in the unsecured server.

Because Clinton withheld some 30,000 email files and used BleachBit software to wipe the server, ignoring a congressional subpoena to preserve the evidence, the agency’s audit was likely based on outbound transfers of its own servers to Clinton’s now-defunct private address, [email protected]

The report found that some of those implicated had “deliberately transmitted” information via Clinton’s personal server.

However, it did not name any of the “culpable” offenders, and State Department officials concluded there was no “persuasive evidence” of widespread mishandling of classified information.

Grassley—a member and former chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee—said Congress deserves to know who those individuals are, what kind of violations they committed, and what actions are being taken to hold them accountable.

“Mishandling classified information should be a bipartisan issue that is managed with equal application of the law without regard to power, party, or privilege,” Grassley wrote in a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“The failure to safeguard classified information by exposing it to unclassified systems without proper authority puts national security at risk,” Grassley said.

He noted that most public servants caught mishandling classified information would lose their clearance, their jobs and, possibly, their freedom if a court sentenced them with jail time. But because these individuals worked for Clinton and former President Barack Obama, they get a free pass.

Grassley added that much of the media narrative surrounding the State Department’s investigation was false and that there was, indeed, evidence of wrongdoing on Clinton’s part.

“While the use of a private email system itself did not necessarily increase the likelihood of classified information being transmitted on unclassified systems, those incidents, which then resulted in the presence of classified information upon it, carried an increased risk of compromise or inadvertent disclosure,” the report stated.