GRAHAM: Whistleblower Will Be Revealed As ‘Deep State’ Operative Tied to Schiff

‘You’re going to find out that they had interactions with Schiff….’

(Claire Russel, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., predicted that once the “whistleblower’s” identity and motivations are revealed, it will become clear that he is a “deep state” operative connected to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.

“Well, because what’s going to happen, when you find out who the whistleblower is, I’m confident you’re going to find out it’s somebody from the deep state,” Graham said on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.” “You’re going to find out that they had interactions with Schiff. And this thing’s going to stink to high heaven.”

Officially identifying the whistleblower is necessary if Democrats plan to move forward with their impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, Graham said.

“It’s impossible to bring this case forward, in my view, fairly without us knowing who the whistleblower is, and having a chance to cross-examine them about any biases that they may have,” Graham explained. “It is impossible to conduct an impeachment inquiry when the chief complaining witness is unknown to the president, not subject to cross-examination.”

If the House refuses to call the whistleblower was as a witness, Graham assured the Democrats that their impeachment inquiry will be “dead on arrival” in the Senate.

Graham has continued to defend Trump as the Democrats’ impeachment efforts accelerate, calling the inquiry a “bunch of B.S.”

The Democrats have tried to claim Trump engaged in a quid pro quo with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, but Graham argued that this isn’t an impeachable offense and context matters.

“I’ve written the whole process off,” Graham said last week. “We put conditions on aid all the time. But if you said I’m not going to give you money unless you investigate my political opponent to help me politically, that would be completely out of bounds.”