Lindsey Graham Ready to Issue Subpoenas to Investigate Russia Hoax

Senate probe likely to coincide with the conclusion of DOJ’s criminal investigation…

(Joshua Paladino, Liberty Headlines) Sen. Lindsey Graham said Monday that the Senate Judiciary Committee, which he chairs, will consider a subpoena authorization to investigate the FBI’s “Crossfire Hurricane” sting operation, in which it falsely sought to link Trump campaign staff with Russia election interference.

The probe would include the agency’s abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act—through which it was able to wiretap Trump staffers.

The warrants were predicated almost entirely on the disinformation contained in the Steele Dossier, which was sourced by Russian operatives and funded by the Democratic National Committee on behalf of Hillary Clinton‘s campaign.

A report by the DOJ inspector general last December revealed that the investigating agents knew the source to contain Russian disinformation and used it nonetheless to apply for their FISA warrants.

The Judiciary Committee will begin to discuss the subpoena authorization on May 21 and will vote on it at the June 4 meeting, according to a press release.

If authorized, the committee will investigate the origins of the counter-intelligence investigation into former Trump aide Carter Page and national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Graham said the subpoena will cover documents, communications and witnesses from former President Barack Obama’s Justice Department, FBI, CIA and so-called “intelligence community.”

He said the committee could hear testimony from more than 50 government officials if it authorizes the subpoena.

All of these officials are mentioned in Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz‘s report titled, “Review of Four FISA Applications and Other Aspects of the FBI’s Crossfire Hurricane Investigation.”

The most familiar names on Graham’s list are Attorney General Loretta Lynch, Attorney General Sally Yates, former national intelligence director James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Director James Comey, and former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

Aware that the committee will likely have to issue subpoenas on a strictly partisan basis, Graham defended his actions.

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2008, issued subpoenas based on a party-line vote.

Trump has been hoping to get to the bottom of the Russia “hoax” for years.

The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

The investigation likely will coincide with the conclusion of special prosecutor John Durham‘s DOJ criminal probe into the Russia conspiracy.

Durham’s office—which already has produced some shocking revelations in what is popularly being dubbed “Obamagate”—is expected to wrap up this summer.

It remains unclear, however, if he will produce a report, as other recent investigators have; empanel a grand jury to indict; or simply make recommendations for prosecution to Attorney General William Barr.

Barr recently dismissed the notion—advanced by President Donald Trump—that Obama or former Vice President Joe Biden was likely to face criminal charges.

Liberty Headlines’ Ben Sellers contributed to this report.